Webb, who fired a clean eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Reds on Friday, has now posted seven straight scoreless relief efforts.

The left-hander has lowered his season ERA from 5.40 to 2.70 in the process, transitioning into one of manager Mike Shildt's more reliable middle-relief options. Webb has progressively improved his ERA over that of the previous year in each of his last two seasons, and given his recent stretch, he appears on the way to significantly improving on 2019's 3.76 figure.