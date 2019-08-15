Webb, who fired 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout in a win against the Royals on Wednesday, now has an 0.84 ERA, 0.38 WHIP and .188 BAA across 10.2 innings over 10 appearances since his latest promotion from Triple-A Memphis.

As those numbers imply, the left-hander has been in dominant form since his return. Webb owns a solid 3.51 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 41 innings at the big-league level this season while also notching one save and four holds.