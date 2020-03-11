Cardinals' Tyler Webb: Unblemished ERA this spring
Webb, who fired a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts in a Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday, maintains a perfect ERA through five spring appearances.
The 29-year-old southpaw also has a sparkling 8:0 K:BB through the five spring frames he's logged thus far, giving him some solid momentum as the regular season draws nearer. Webb was a valued left-handed option out of the bullpen for manager Mike Shildt last season, posting a 2-1 record, eight holds, a 3.76 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP across a career-high 65 appearances. If his work in Grapefruit League play is any indication, Webb could be in for even better numbers and more work in 2020.
