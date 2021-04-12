Webb, who fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in which he recorded a strikeout during Sunday's loss to the Brewers, has a 12.46 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across his first six appearances.

The left-hander is already logging his usual heavy volume of middle-relief work, but Webb has given up multiple earned runs twice, leading to his inflated numbers. The 30-year-old has posted ERAs of 3.76 and 2.08 over his last two seasons, however, so there's evidence to support the notion he can bounce back over time.