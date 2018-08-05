Ross was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ross had a 3.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 90:35 K:BB through his first sixteen starts of the season, but in six starts since the beginning of July has allowed 26 runs over 28.1 innings. The 31-year-old will likely enter the Cardinals rotation against the Marlins on Wednesday or Friday against Kansas City.

