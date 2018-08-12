Ross (7-9) threw six innings Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in the 8-2 win over the Royals. He struck out four and earned the victory.

Ross was solid in his first appearance with St. Louis, stepping in for a spot start after Luke Weaver (finger) was a late scratch. Unless Weaver goes to the disabled list, Ross likely will find himself in more of a bullpen role rather than starting. He dropped his ERA to 4.38 with 111 strikeouts in 129.1 innings overall on the season.