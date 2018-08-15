The Cardinals aren't listing Ross as a probable starter for any of their next four games, suggesting he has been returned to a bullpen role.

When Ross was first acquired and added to the active roster Aug. 7, the Cardinals indicated that he would likely be ticketed for long relief. The right-hander didn't make any appearances out of the bullpen, however, before entering the rotation Aug. 12 in Kansas City when Luke Weaver (finger) was a late scratch. Though Ross fared well in the outing with six innings of two-run ball, Weaver is listed as the probable starter for Friday's game against the Brewers, so it appears Ross' performance wasn't quite enough to garner him another turn in the rotation just yet. St. Louis could entertain moving Ross back into the rotation if young starters like Weaver, Austin Gomber and John Gant struggle in their subsequent outings.