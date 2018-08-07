Ross was added to the Cardinals' active roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Ross, who was claimed off waivers from the Padres over the weekend, will take the roster spot of John Brebbia, who was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. The veteran right-hander will start out in the Cardinals' bullpen, though he'll remain an option to start should an opportunity arise. Ross owns a 4.45 ERA through 123.1 innings (22 starts) this season.