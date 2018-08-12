Ross will start Sunday's game at Kansas City, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Scheduled starter Luke Weaver was a late scratch due to a cut on his finger, so Ross will make his first appearance since being acquired by the Cardinals last week. The veteran right-hander had a 4.45 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 107:52 K:BB in 22 starts with the Padres this year.

