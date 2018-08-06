Cardinals' Tyson Ross: To begin in bullpen
Ross will begin his time with the Cardinals in the bullpen, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
It was initially assumed that the Cardinals acquired Ross in order for him to be used in the rotation, but it appears that he'll be a reliever for now. The decision likely means Austin Gomber will remain a rotation member for at least one more start. Ross's mediocre 4.45 ERA looks worse when factoring in pitcher-friendly Petco Park, giving him an 89 ERA+, though it's possible his stuff will play up in relief.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...