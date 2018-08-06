Ross will begin his time with the Cardinals in the bullpen, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

It was initially assumed that the Cardinals acquired Ross in order for him to be used in the rotation, but it appears that he'll be a reliever for now. The decision likely means Austin Gomber will remain a rotation member for at least one more start. Ross's mediocre 4.45 ERA looks worse when factoring in pitcher-friendly Petco Park, giving him an 89 ERA+, though it's possible his stuff will play up in relief.