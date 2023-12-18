Santos (elbow) has compiled a 3.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 34 innings over his first nine outings (seven starts) in the Dominican Winter League.

Santos, whom the Cardinals recently acquired from the Red Sox in the deal that sent outfielder Tyler O'Neill to Boston, looks to be healthy again after he missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from an elbow injury. When he was healthy in 2022, the 23-year-old right-hander pitched to a 4.97 ERA while striking out 126 batters over 145 innings between stops at Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland. Santos will likely begin his tenure in the St. Louis organization as rotation depth at Triple-A Memphis.