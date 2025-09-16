Cardinals' Victor Scott: Absent from St. Louis lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Scott has seen his playing time slip lately, as this is the fourth time he's been absent from the lineup over the Cardinals' last six contests. Nathan Church will patrol center field and bat ninth Tuesday.
