The Cardinals selected Scott's contract from Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Scott was reassigned to minor-league camp over the weekend but has been thrust back on the big-league roster with Dylan Carlson (shoulder) going down. The speedy rookie will be in line for everyday center field duties while Carlson and Tommy Edman (wrist) are sidelined. It's questionable how ready Scott's bat is, but his speed alone makes him worthy of a fantasy roster spot.