Scott is a candidate to join the major-league roster in the wake of Dylan Carlson's (shoulder) injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carlson injured his left shoulder and also banged up his hip and ankle during a collision in the outfield with teammate Jordan Walker on Monday. The seriousness of Carlson's injury isn't known yet, but if he needs to miss time it would further deplete a Cardinals outfield that's already missing Tommy Edman (wrist) and Lars Nootbaar (ribs). It could create an opening for Scott, who was reassigned to minor-league camp over the weekend following an impressive showing this spring. Scott is a worthy speculative late-round fantasy target or waiver-wire add.