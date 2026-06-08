Cardinals' Victor Scott: Demotion on tap

The Cardinals are expected to option Scott to Triple-A Memphis prior to their next game Tuesday in New York, Tamar Sher of First Alert 4 St. Louis reports.

Scott has served as the Cardinals' primary center fielder throughout the season but has been one of the majors' worst-performing hitters. Even after drawing a pair of walks while collecting his ninth stolen base of the season in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Reds, Scott has turned in a measly .532 OPS, which places him 189th of the 191 hitters who have received at least 180 plate appearances. Scott will now be given a chance to hit the reset button with Memphis, where he'll be able to play on an everyday basis in a lower-pressure environment. Expect St. Louis to announce a corresponding move prior to Tuesday's series opener versus the Mets.