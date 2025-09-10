Cardinals' Victor Scott: Getting breather Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Seattle.
Scott will receive a day to regroup after going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts across the first two games of the series. Nathan Church will replace him in center field while batting ninth.
