Scott will undergo an MRI on his injured left ankle Saturday night, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Scott injured his ankle while trying to rob a home run by Aaron Judge in the third inning of Saturday's 12-8 loss to the Yankees. He stayed in the game but was pinch-hit for in the bottom of the sixth. Garrett Hampson replaced Scott in center field. With the Cardinals' bench already severely depleted by day-to-day injuries to Brendan Donovan (foot) and Willson Contreras (foot), manager Oli Marmol said the team will need to make a roster move ahead of Sunday's series finale against New York if Scott is unable to play.

