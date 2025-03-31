Scott went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Scott put the Cardinals on the board with a three-run shot in the second inning and later stole second base after reaching on a fielder's choice. The 24-year-old outfielder struggled to the tune of a .502 OPS through 155 MLB plate appearances as a rookie in 2024. He played his way onto the Opening Day roster with a 1.172 OPS in spring training and has already shown some flashes to start the 2025 campaign with three stolen bases and a home run through three games.