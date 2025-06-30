Scott went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Guardians.

Scott extended St. Louis' lead to 5-0 in the seventh inning with a 401-foot blast off Hunter Gaddis, his fourth homer of the year. Scott's gone 4-for-8 with a pair of extra-base hits in his last two games after going just 5-for-30 (.167) in his previous 10 contests. Overall, he's slashing .244/.330/.339 with 37 runs scored, 28 RBI and 22 stolen bases across 280 plate appearances this season.