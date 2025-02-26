Scott tripled and socked a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Blue Jays.

Scott contributed the Cardinals' only two hits on the day and also had a 106 mph lineout. The speedy outfielder has reached base four times in his first two games this spring. Scott made the start in left field Tuesday while Lars Nootbaar played center field. Those two players along with Michael Siani are competing for reps in center field for St. Louis this season.