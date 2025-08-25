Cardinals' Victor Scott: Hopes to ramp up outfield work soon
By RotoWire Staff
Scott (ankle) has been hitting and hopes to progress with his outfield work later this week, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals have not revealed a timetable for Scott's return, but it does not seem as though he will be back before the end of August. Scott has been sidelined for the last week-plus with a sprained left ankle. Nathan Church has been seeing most of the action in center field since Scott went down.