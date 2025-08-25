default-cbs-image
Scott (ankle) has been hitting and hopes to progress with his outfield work later this week, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals have not revealed a timetable for Scott's return, but it does not seem as though he will be back before the end of August. Scott has been sidelined for the last week-plus with a sprained left ankle. Nathan Church has been seeing most of the action in center field since Scott went down.

