Cardinals' Victor Scott: Idle against RHP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
Scott will get a breather Friday after making four consecutive starts. In his place, Michael Siani will bat ninth and play center field.
