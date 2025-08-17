The Cardinals placed Scott on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left ankle sprain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Scott suffered the injury during Saturday's game versus the Yankees and underwent an MRI, which showed that he's clear of any structural issues, per John Denton of MLB.com. Assuming the swelling and pain subsides as expected, the outfielder hopes to rejoin the Cardinals after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf.