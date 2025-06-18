Scott went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and scored twice in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Scott joined in on the run-scoring parade with a two-run blast in the ninth to make it a 12-2 ballgame. The home run was his third all year and his first since April 30, though this one came against field player Vinny Capra. Scott now has five RBI in his last four games and has six hits in his last seven games after beginning the month 0-for-17 at the plate.