Scott went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Scott got aboard on an error in the fifth inning and immediately showcased the speed that has had him on the fast-track to the majors. He'll still need to show his bat is up to the challenge now that the games count. Scott hit .317 in spring training, but the regular season is a different beast. He'll get an extended audition while Tommy Edman (wrist) and Dylan Carlson (shoulder) are out. Scott shouldn't be too far away from a full-time major-league gig, but it wouldn't be surprising if he needs time at Triple-A since he has skipped over that level of the minors due to the Cardinals' injury problems.