Scott went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Cubs.

Scott finished the season 10th in the majors in steals after picking up his 34th pilfer of the year Sunday. This was also his first multi-hit effort since July 11 -- the outfielder hit a pathetic .171 after the All-Star break, dropping his season average to .216 across 138 games. Scott added a .601 OPS, five home runs, 37 RBI, 54 runs scored, 15 doubles and one triple in 463 plate appearances in his first full major-league season.