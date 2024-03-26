Scott will be included on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster after Dylan Carlson was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatchreports.

Scott entered camp without much of a path to regular playing time early in the season but injuries to Carlson, Tommy Edman (wrist) and Lars Nootbaar (ribs) have severely depleted the club's outfield depth. Scott had a strong showing during spring training with a .316/.409/.368 slash line in 44 plate appearances, which is similar to the .794 OPS he posted between the High-A and Double-A levels last season. The 23-year-old is one of the organization's top prospects and is now expected to start Opening Day against the Dodgers.