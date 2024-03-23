The Cardinals reassigned Scott to minor-league camp Saturday.
Scott entered camp with a very low chance of making the Opening Day roster after finishing last season in Double-A. However, he showed plenty of promise with a .316 batting average and four stolen bases over 10 games this spring. The speedy 23-year-old will likely open the season in Triple-A Memphis.
