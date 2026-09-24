Scott will spend a week at Driveline Baseball's facility in Tampa, Florida, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

According to Goold, Scott's primary objective with his visit to Driveline will be to adjust his bat path so he can better "impact the ball." Scott also plans to play winter ball. The speedy outfielder was the Cardinals' Opening Day center fielder but has managed just a .190/.269/.252 batting line in 79 games with the big club this season. Scott also slashed only .237/.320/.342 this season during his time at Triple-A Memphis.