Cardinals' Victor Scott: Poised for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott (ankle) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Scott will go through pregame work with Springfield on Thursday, and as long as he gets through it without any hiccups, he'll start his rehab assignment the next day. The speedy outfielder has been sidelined since mid-August with a sprained left ankle but should be ready to return from the injured list next week if he can avoid a setback during his rehab assignment.
