Cardinals' Victor Scott: Receives day off Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals.
It's the first day off this season for Scott, who has stolen a couple bases but done virtually nothing else offensively, slashing .265/.265/.294 with a 0:10 BB:K. Nathan Church will grab a start in center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Yet to get on track•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Reworked swing in offseason•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Logs steal in loss•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Absent from St. Louis lineup•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Sitting for third time in four games•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Getting breather Wednesday•