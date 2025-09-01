Cardinals' Victor Scott: Returns from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals activated Scott (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Scott missed the last couple weeks with a left ankle sprain but is ready to roll following a brief rehab assignment. The speedster should regain his role as the Cardinals' primary center fielder down the stretch, though Nathan Church could also be mixed in at the position on occasion.
