The Cardinals promoted Scott from High-A Peoria to Double-A Springfield on Monday.

The 22-year-old outfielder will make the jump to the Texas League after he terrorized opposing pitchers on the basepaths -- he stole a minor-league-leading 50 bags on 57 attempts -- while holding his own at the plate (.757 OPS, 9.5 BB%, 16.9 K%, 121 wRC+ in 308 plate appearances). Scott will need to continue to get on base at a steady clip against upper-level minor-league pitching in order to profile as a potential everyday player in the majors, but at the very least, his premium speed should allow him to emerge as a useful weapon off the bench.