Scott is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

The Royals are sending a southpaw (Noah Cameron) to the bump for the first game of the twin bill, so the left-handed-hitting Scott will take a seat while Lars Nootbaar slides over to center field. Scott is slashing just .185/.274/.222 in 64 plate appearances versus lefties on the season.

