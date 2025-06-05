Cardinals' Victor Scott: Sitting for first game of day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Royals.
The Royals are sending a southpaw (Noah Cameron) to the bump for the first game of the twin bill, so the left-handed-hitting Scott will take a seat while Lars Nootbaar slides over to center field. Scott is slashing just .185/.274/.222 in 64 plate appearances versus lefties on the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Stays hot with two hits•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Swipes two bags in win•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Flashes skills in twin bill•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Not starting Sunday•