Cardinals' Victor Scott: Sitting for third time in four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
The left-handed-hitting Scott will hit the bench for the third time in four games, this time sitting against a lefty starter (Jose Quintana) after his previous two absences came versus right-handers. Nathan Church will draw the start in center field Sunday, but the Cardinals could take a committee approach to the position over the final two weeks rather than leaning on a set everyday starter.
More News
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Getting breather Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Resting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Returns from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Poised for rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Hopes to ramp up outfield work soon•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Lands on injured list•