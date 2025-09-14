Scott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Scott will hit the bench for the third time in four games, this time sitting against a lefty starter (Jose Quintana) after his previous two absences came versus right-handers. Nathan Church will draw the start in center field Sunday, but the Cardinals could take a committee approach to the position over the final two weeks rather than leaning on a set everyday starter.