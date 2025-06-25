Cardinals' Victor Scott: Sitting versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Cubs.
The left-handed-hitting Scott will get a day off as the Cubs send southpaw Matthew Boyd to the hill. New acquisition Garrett Hampson will patrol center field and bat ninth for St. Louis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Sitting against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Idle against RHP•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Not starting against lefty Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Sitting for first game of day•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Stays hot with two hits•