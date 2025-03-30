Scott went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Twins.

The 24-year-old outfielder picked up his first hits and first steals of 2025 after an 0-for-4 showing Thursday. Scott is getting another chance to prove he's the Cardinals' center fielder of the future, so he'll likely have a long leash, but plate discipline remains his biggest obstacle -- he's already struck out three times in eight at-bats to begin the season after posting a 6:42 BB:K in 53 games during his big-league debut last year.