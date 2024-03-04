Scott has gone 3-for-15 with three walks, a triple and two stolen bases over six Grapefruit League games.

Scott's speed has allowed him to log four runs as well despite the Cardinals' relatively anemic spring offense. The 23-year-old combined for 95 stolen bases over 132 games between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield in 2023, with speed being his No. 1 trait. He also has a good hit tool and reliable plate discipline. Scott will need to be tested at Triple-A Memphis first, but a 2024 debut is not out of the question, while a larger major-league role is expected to come in 2025 -- unless he forces the issue with his bat.