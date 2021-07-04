LeBlanc allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings in the loss to the Rockies on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

LeBlanc was one out shy of a quality start Saturday, shutting out the Rockies in his second start of the season. However, he couldn't get any run support to earn the win. The 36-year-old has been an excellent addition to a struggling Cardinals rotation, posting a 2.16 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP across 16.2 innings with his new team. His season ERA is down to 4.24 with 15 strikeouts in 23.1 innings. His recent success bodes well for his chances to stay in the starting rotation.