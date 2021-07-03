LeBlanc is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Rockies in Coors Field.
LeBlanc was added to the St. Louis rotation earlier this week as a replacement for John Gant, who was moved to a relief role. In his first start as a member of the Cardinals, LeBlanc limited the Diamondbacks to one run on four hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in a no-decision. After he was capped at 71 pitches in that outing, the 36-year-old should be allowed to work deeper into Saturday's start, though pitching at altitude in Colorado is far from a favorable setup for the veteran southpaw.