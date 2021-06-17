LeBlanc signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday.
LeBlanc joined the Rangers on a minor-league deal at the beginning of June but was released after he spent just over two weeks with Triple-A Round Rock. The southpaw recorded a 9.45 ERA in 6.2 innings across six appearances (one start) for the Orioles earlier in the season. He could serve as a swingman as needed but will join the bullpen to begin his time with his new club, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Right-hander Seth Elledge was optioned to Triple-A Memphis as part of a corresponding move.