LeBlanc will start Friday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The veteran lefty wasn't guaranteed another start before the All-Star break since the Cardinals have a scheduled off day Thursday, but he'll take the mound Friday with Carolos Martinez (thumb) being placed on the injured list. LeBlanc has pitched well both as a reliever and starter since joining the Cardinals in mid-June with a 2.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 16.2 innings.
