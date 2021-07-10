LeBlanc (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits and a trio of walks in three innings, striking out one and taking the loss in Friday's 10-5 defeat against the Cubs.

The soft-throwing lefty also hit a batter, and he threw 65 pitches as he labored through his three innings. Combined with his time in Baltimore this season, LeBlanc now has a 4.78 ERA in 13 games, four of which have been starts. A plethora of injuries to the Cardinals' rotation figure to keep him in the mix after the All-Star break, but he'll certainly need to be more competent if he's to remain on the roster once their typical starters return to full health.