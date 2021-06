LeBlanc got the no-decision in Monday's 7-1 victory over Arizona, allowing one run on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Making his first start of the season, LeBlanc threw 79 pitches, his most in any appearance, and pitched well given the circumstances, only surrendering a Josh Rojas home run in the fifth that prompted his removal. He's now allowed just four runs in 11 innings as a Cardinal, good for a 3.27 ERA, though he isn't a strikeout threat.