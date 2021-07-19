LeBlanc allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings Sunday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

LeBlanc pitched well in his fourth start of the year. His only blemish on the day was when we allowed a solo home run in the fourth to Darin Ruf which knotted the game at one. The 36-year-old owns a 2.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP but an ugly 9:8 K:BB over 18 innings across his four starts this season and is in line to make another start next week against the Reds.