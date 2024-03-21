The Cardinals reassigned Rodriguez to minor-league camp Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee after re-signing with the Cardinals on a minor-league deal in November but ultimately fell short in his bid for a spot in St. Louis' Opening Day bullpen. The right-hander is still awaiting his first big-league appearance since 2014, when he saw action in two games with the Royals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Re-signed to minors contract•
-
Wilking Rodriguez: Elects free agency•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Set for bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Undergoes shoulder surgery•