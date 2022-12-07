Rodriguez was selected by the Cardinals during the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Rodriguez inked a minor-league deal with the Yankees in August but didn't pitch in the organization in 2022 before being grabbed by the Cardinals. The 32-year-old hasn't been in affiliated baseball since 2015, when he covered 10.2 innings at the Triple-A level. The 32-year-old most recently worked in the Mexican League over the summer and had a 2.01 ERA and 73:13 K:BB across 44.2 innings.