Rodriguez (shoulder) was transferred Friday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
This is merely a procedural move after Rodriguez underwent surgery earlier this week on his right shoulder. He'll be sidelined for the next 4-to-6 months.
