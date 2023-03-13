Rodriguez has allowed one earned run, three hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings across five Grapefruit League appearances.

The Cardinals scooped up Rodriguez in the Rule 5 draft this fall, and his work early in spring training is giving him a shot of sticking in the majors. His only other experience in the majors was in 2014 with the Royals, and he logged just two innings. He spent most of the time between 2015 and 2022 in foreign leagues before signing with the Yankees last August. The 33-year-old right-hander will probably be a low-leverage reliever if he breaks camp with the Cardinals.