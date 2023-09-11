Rodriguez (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 31 and has struck out five while giving up one unearned run on two hits and one walk in 3.2 innings across his first four appearances.

A Rule 5 selection over the winter, Rodriguez has spent the entire 2023 campaign on the Cardinals' injured list due to shoulder tightness that eventually required surgery May 3. Though Rodriguez's procedure was initially believed to be season-ending, he made excellent progress in his recovery and resumed throwing off a mound in late July before getting cleared for game action a month later. With the 33-year-old off to a strong start to his rehab assignment, he looks like he could get a chance to join the St. Louis bullpen before season's end and potentially stake a claim to a roster spot heading into 2024.